12-Year-Old Struck Getting Onto School Bus in Bucks Co.

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the road to get to a school bus in Bensalem.

The girl was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane as the girl crossed Bensalem Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found that the bus had its stop signal and bar activated, Bensalem police said.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating.