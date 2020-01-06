Bensalem

12-Year-Old Struck Getting Onto School Bus in Bucks Co.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. An initial investigation indicates the bus had its stop sign activated and stop bar down.

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the road to get to a school bus in Bensalem.

The girl was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane as the girl crossed Bensalem Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found that the bus had its stop signal and bar activated, Bensalem police said.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

