12-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside Philadelphia Home

A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot inside a Philadelphia home.

The shooting took place inside a home along the 200 block of South 58th Street at 7:49 p.m. Friday. The girl was shot once in the lower buttocks. She was taken to the hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

A weapon has not been recovered and police have not made any arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.