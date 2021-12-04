11 Union Players in COVID Safety Protocols, Could Miss Conference Final

The Philadelphia Union could enter Sunday’s Eastern Conference final against New York City severely depleted, with as many as 11 players currently on the league’s health and safety protocols.

The players include starters Alejandro Bedoya (the club captain), goalkeeper Andre Blake and defenders Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliot and Kai Wagner. Also included are forwards Cory Burke and Sergio Santos, midfielders Ilsinho and Quinn Sullivan, defender Alvas Powell and backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

According to Major League Soccer, a player may be listed as “questionable” or “out” for testing positive for COVID-19, having an inconclusive test result, having a pending test result, quarantining for engaging in high-risk behavior or being a high-risk close contact or having another illness unrelated to COVID-19.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday at Subaru Park in Chester, with a spot in the MLS Cup final on the line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.