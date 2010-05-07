10! Spotlight- NBC 10 Family Fun Day

NBC 10's Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz will be at the Philadelphia Independence Seaport Museum on Saturday May 15th from 12 to 4pm to teach you and your family all about maritime weather forecasting.

There will be plenty of activities for children and adults including "Make Your Own Hurricane Bow-Tie" This is all part of the year-long exhibit "It Sprang From the River"

Come out and discover how meterologists forecast the weather!

Check out their website for more information on this fun and educational exhibit!