10! Spotlight: 2010 Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs Party

Enjoy a night of fantastic  food, drinks, & entertainment  at the 2010 Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs Party.

The event will be over 80 exhibitors from whom you can sample food & wine, along with a live performance by Jellyroll. It all takes place on Thursday, July 29th from 5-9pm at the Drexelbrook Corporate Center. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center, Home of the Sparrow, and Mommy’s Light. 
 

For more information click here!
