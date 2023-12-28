10 families displaced by apartment building fire in Burlington Co.

Fire crews in Burlington County, N.J., worked to extinguish a fire that displaced ten families at an apartment complex in Edgewater Park, early Thursday.

According to officials, the report of a fire call came in around 12:30 a.m., at the complex along the 100 block of Elm Street.

Initially, officials said that first responders arrived to find at least two residents of the complex trapped on a balcony on the building as smoke poured from the structure. Both people were rescued by firefighters, officials said.

And, before crews arrived, officials said, a third person was rescued off of a balcony, as well.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire -- and after the building was safely evacuated -- officials said, the building partially collapsed.

Ten families have been displaced by this incident and, officials said, one person was taken to the hospital after suffering burns. The extent of this individual's injuries was not immediately available.

Also, officials said, a firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after working to help extinguish the fire.

The fire, officials said, was brought under control by about 1:42 a.m.

What may have caused this fire is still under investigation, officials said.