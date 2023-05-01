7 Cars Involved in Crash, House Catches Fire in North Philly

Two people were hurt following a crash involving at least seven vehicles that led to a house fire in North Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on 31st and Diamond streets. SkyForce10 was over the scene, showing widespread damage and a home that was struck by a car. Police said at some point the home caught fire.

Police initially said at least ten vehicles were involved in the crash. They later changed the amount to at least seven. Police also said one of the drivers involved in the crash fled from the scene. They have not yet revealed a description of that driver.

At least two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.