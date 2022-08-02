Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls, 13-36-45-57-67, in last week's $1.337 billion drawing, but not the Mega Ball, 14.

The store that sold the ticket will receive a winning bonus of $5,000, the lottery said.

It was unclear if the person that won had claimed their prize. The lottery commission reminded people that winners have one year to claim their Mega Millions prize.

Check your tickets! More than 615,000 tickets sold in Pennsylvania won smaller portions of the second largest Mega Millions prize in history, the lottery commission said.

To check your tickets visit the winning numbers page and to find out how to check your tickets visit their prize chart section.