Montgomery County

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store

A ticket bought at a 7-Eleven in Norristown, Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls winning a portion of the jackpot

By Kaamil Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls, 13-36-45-57-67, in last week's $1.337 billion drawing, but not the Mega Ball, 14.

The store that sold the ticket will receive a winning bonus of $5,000, the lottery said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Business Jul 31

Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot—the Third-Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History

mega millions Jul 30

Ticket Bought in Chicago Suburb Wins $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot

It was unclear if the person that won had claimed their prize. The lottery commission reminded people that winners have one year to claim their Mega Millions prize.

Check your tickets! More than 615,000 tickets sold in Pennsylvania won smaller portions of the second largest Mega Millions prize in history, the lottery commission said.

To check your tickets visit the winning numbers page and to find out how to check your tickets visit their prize chart section.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyNORRISTOWNmega millionsPennsylvania Lottery
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us