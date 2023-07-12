first alert traffic

Commuter alert: SEPTA temporarily closes Philly station; alters 3 Regional Rail lines

If you rely on SEPTA's Airport, Media/Wawa or Wilmington/Newark lines, be prepared for some significant service disruptions

By Hayden Mitman and Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Riders who rely on SEPTA's Airport, Media/Wawa or Wilmington/Newark lines should prepare for significant changes to their morning commute starting this workweek, as a construction project will impact services for up to a month.

The project started on Saturday, and, during this time SEPTA will be rebuilding the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line between William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, just below the Penn Medicine Station.

The Penn Medicine Station will be closed for the duration of this project that is expected to last until Aug. 26.

Along with service disruptions, adjusted schedules will be in effect and shuttle buses will replace some trains. You can find which shuttle buses will replace trains, here.

SEPTA's adjusted service patterns.

Also, for five days — Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28 — the Media/Wawa Regional Rail line will have no train service.

SEPTA said there will be signage with information and directions on service adjustments for riders. Also, ambassadors and transportation staff will be out to provide assistance and answer service and project questions.

SEPTA said the project will "rebuild the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line between 30th Street Station and the Arsenal Interlocking, just below Penn Medicine Station, portions of which date more than 80 years."

A full list of changes and details of the upcoming schedule adjustments for the duration of this project is available here.

