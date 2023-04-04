1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Quintuple Shooting Inside Garage in Kensington

One person is dead while four others are injured following a quintuple shooting inside a garage in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The shooting took place inside the garage of a building along the 3400 block of Rorer Street Tuesday night.

Five people in all were shot. A man in his late 30’s died from his injuries. Three other victims are in critical condition while a fifth victim is stable. Police believe the man who died was the shooter’s intended target.

Over 50 shell casings were found in the garage.

Police have not yet revealed if any arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

