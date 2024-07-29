1 dead, 3 hurt in crash in Springfield Twp., Montgomery County

At least one person was killed while three others were hurt in a crash in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. along Stenton and Evergreen avenues in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township. Footage from the scene showed two damaged and overturned vehicles.

Big crash near evergreen and stenton ave in Springfield twp.



Officials say at one point people were trapped in the car, Several people transported to the hospital.



Intersection shut down. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/noEQXZGfl6 — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) July 29, 2024

Police told NBC10 one person died in the crash while three others were injured. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the three survivors or the cause of the crash.

Stenton Avenue and Evergreen Avenue remain closed at the scene of the crash as police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.