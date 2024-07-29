Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 hurt in crash in Springfield Twp., Montgomery County

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Stenton and Evergreen avenues in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

At least one person was killed while three others were hurt in a crash in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. along Stenton and Evergreen avenues in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township. Footage from the scene showed two damaged and overturned vehicles.  

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police told NBC10 one person died in the crash while three others were injured. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the three survivors or the cause of the crash.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Stenton Avenue and Evergreen Avenue remain closed at the scene of the crash as police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us