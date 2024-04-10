Philadelphia

1 dead, 1 critical after a car crash on Ogontz Ave., police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Before 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of Ogontz Avenue a 27-year-old man driving a red Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on Ogontz Ave. when his car was hit by a black Lexus traveling northbound, according to the police.

The man, 27, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m., police said.

The passenger of the Nissan Versa, a 27-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police did not say if the driver of the Lexus was injured or not but at this time no one has been taken into custody.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

9-year-old girl shot in parking lot of McDonald's at Broad and Allegheny, police say

entertainment news 6 hours ago

Jason Kelce receives two Emmy nominations for ‘Kelce' documentary

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafatal crash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us