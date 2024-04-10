1 dead, 1 critical after a car crash on Ogontz Ave., police say

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Before 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of Ogontz Avenue a 27-year-old man driving a red Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on Ogontz Ave. when his car was hit by a black Lexus traveling northbound, according to the police.

The man, 27, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m., police said.

The passenger of the Nissan Versa, a 27-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police did not say if the driver of the Lexus was injured or not but at this time no one has been taken into custody.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.