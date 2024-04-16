Pennsylvania

Whooping cough outbreak reported at a Montgomery County high school

By Cherise Lynch

Close up of teen boy coughing from cold and flu,COPD, pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma, allergy, respiratory illness concept
Getty Images

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has identified an increase in cases of pertussis, also
known as whooping cough, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.

The department said symptoms include a runny nose, sudden, uncontrollable bursts or spells of coughing, and a persistent cough that sometimes causes vomiting.

If your child has symptoms, they should stay home from school and activities, according to health officials.

Officials also recommended making sure your family's pertussis vaccinations are up to date.

