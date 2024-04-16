Whooping cough outbreak reported at a Montgomery County high school

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has identified an increase in cases of pertussis, also

known as whooping cough, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.

The department said symptoms include a runny nose, sudden, uncontrollable bursts or spells of coughing, and a persistent cough that sometimes causes vomiting.

If your child has symptoms, they should stay home from school and activities, according to health officials.

Officials also recommended making sure your family's pertussis vaccinations are up to date.