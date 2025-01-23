Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Philadelphia streets looking for people experiencing homelessness during one of the coldest nights of the year.

The bundled-up volunteers gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia before heading out to geographic areas throughout the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the federally mandated Point-in-Time Count of unsheltered individuals.

The PIT Count – which happens around the country – directly impacts how much funding Philadelphia gets to combat homelessness.

The volunteers were in groups counting individuals who are experiencing homelessness. Volunteers also went into warming centers, shelters and subway stations -- any place an unsheltered person who might normally be on the street could be because of the frigid conditions.

Volunteers get people’s age, gender and marital status. That info helps inform the government about the funding and resources Philadelphia needs -- from beds and housing to behavioral health and substance abuse services.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in older adults that are unsheltered,” Office of Homeless Services Executive Director Cheryl Hill said. “And with that, if you’ve been living on street, your age actually increases, so someone who is 55 may be presenting health issues of somebody who is 75 may be presenting. So, that’s why it’s important to know what’s out there.”

Philadelphia will send the information to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Hill said.

Last year’s Point-in-Time Count found a more than 30% increase in Philadelphia. This year’s data is still be gathered.