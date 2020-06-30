SCOTUS

Supreme Court: Booking.com Can Trademark Its Name

Lower courts had sided with Booking.com, but the Trump administration had appealed to the Supreme Court

A man looks at the website of Booking.com, April 20, 2020, in Katwijk, Netherlands.
Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images (File)

The Supreme Court says travel website Booking.com can trademark its name, a ruling that also impacts other companies whose name is a generic word followed by “.com.”

The high court issued its 8-1 ruling Tuesday. Lower courts had sided with Booking.com, but the Trump administration had appealed to the Supreme Court.

“We have no cause to deny Booking.com the same benefits Congress accorded other marks qualifying as nongeneric,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrotefor the majority of the court.

Health

immigration 12 hours ago

Drive-Up US Citizenship Eases Backlog, But New Threat Looms

Obamacare 21 hours ago

Dems Push Campaign-Season Health Care Bill Through House

Justice Stephen Breyer dissented.

Other businesses including Cars.com, Dictionary.com, Newspapers.com and Wine.com had said the outcome in the case would affect their ability to trademark their names too.

The case was the first of 10 cases argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was also the first time audio of arguments was available live.

The case is United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V., 19-46.

___

Follow AP’s Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SCOTUSSupreme CourtRuth Bader GinsburgStephen Breyer
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us