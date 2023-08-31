Philly health officials report slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations

What to Know Currently, there are 60 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections. This is the first time the number has been over 50 since the spring, according to health officials. Health officials note that this number is still below where we were at this point in the last three years.

The Health Department is advising Philadelphians to still take precautions in case there is a possible continued rise in the number of COVID cases over the next few months.

The CDC and the FDA are currently working on new vaccines to help provide protection against the new variants circulating the United States.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported a slight uptick in the number of patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Currently, there are 60 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections. This is the first time the number has been over 50 since the spring, according to health officials.

Health officials note that this number is still below where we were at this point in the last three years.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“In 2023, living with COVID-19 is a bit like living with the potential for severe storms,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole in a press release. “Fortunately, we no longer need to put our lives on hold or miss out on important events. But we do need to stay aware of the virus and to be a bit more careful when we see signs of an increase in spread. By taking reasonable precautions, we can help prevent the infection from affecting people at highest risk.”

The Health Department is advising Philadelphians to still take precautions in case there is a possible continued rise in the number of COVID cases over the next few months.

Residents are encouraged to:

Stay home if you are sick

Check your supplies of at-home COVID-19 tests, hand sanitizer, and high-quality masks (available at the Health Department’s resource hubs and upcoming school events)

Test yourself or get tested if you don’t feel well

Consider wearing a mask when you are in crowded indoor public places

If you test positive for COVID-19 and are high risk, talk with your doctor about Paxlovid or other antiviral medications

The CDC and the FDA are currently working on new vaccines to help provide protection against the new variants circulating the United States.

Health officials strongly urge everyone, especially seniors and people at high risk, to get the vaccine.

The School District of Philadelphia released its health and safety plan for the 2023-24 school year.

Masking will be optional for students and staff except when there is an outbreak determined by the School District.

If an individual has had COVID or has been exposed, it's recommended by the District for those to wear a mask for 10 days after their last date or exposure.

COVID-19 protection resources such as masks, hand sanitizers, COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and more are available through the Health Department resource hubs.

Air purifiers for schools and early childhood education centers are also available through the Health Department.

COVID-19 testing oppourtinues are still made available through the city. To find a location near you, click here.