Penn State's annual THON raised a record $15,006,132.46 for families impacted by childhood cancer this weekend.

The 46-hour dance marathon started on Friday night at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center and ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday. More than 700 student dancers remained standing for the entire marathon, and others joined them for parts of the event from the stands.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy, with more than 16,500 student volunteers. All of the money students raise is donated to Four Diamonds, a national charity that covers all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and funds Penn State College of Medicine's cancer research program.

Over its 51-year history, THON has raised $203 million dollars to support Four Diamonds, helping more than 4,800 families experiencing childhood cancer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"To us, 'For the Kids®' is so much more than just a mantra. It's the mission that drives us in our relentless pursuit to hope, support, and care for children and families experiencing childhood cancer," Lily Pevoto, executive director of THON 2023, said in a news release.

Throughout the weekend, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and UFC middleweight and Penn State alum Bo Nickal stopped by to cheer on the student volunteers. Recording artist Natasha Bedingfield and DJ/Producer Whethan also delivered surprise performances.

Michael de Botton, a Penn State senior who hails from Montgomery County, is one of the dancers who spent 46 hours on his feet this weekend. He has been involved with THON since his freshman year and said being selected as an official dancer in 2023 marked the perfect culmination to his college experience.

De Botton described the environment in the Bryce Jordan Center as "surreal." He said the most impactful part of the weekend was getting to know Keon, a pediatric cancer patient who he was paired with for THON weekend.

The energy in the crowd was unbelievable when the record-breaking total was announced at the end of the weekend, De Botton said. THON set its previous fundraising record in 2022 when students raised $13.7 million for Four Diamonds.

'Thon's a magical weekend," de Botton said, adding that he hopes Penn State is remembered for hosting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, rather than any scandals or controversies.

"For decades, THON and Four Diamonds have been united in the fight against childhood cancer, and we are always amazed by how supportive our communities are when it comes to helping our families. We will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, no matter how long it takes," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds.