NJ Legislature Sets Vote on $10B in Borrowing to Fill Holes

By Mike Catalini

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature is set to vote Thursday on a measure letting Gov. Phil Murphy borrow nearly $10 billion he says is needed to plug budget holes stemming from COVID-19.

The Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes on the measure, and Murphy, a Democrat, said he expects he will sign the measure quickly.

He has said the state faces a $10 billion budget gap through June 2021.

The legislation would authorize borrowing up to $2.7 billion for the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. It authorizes $7.2 billion in borrowing through June 2021. It also establishes a panel of four lawmakers — two from the Assembly and two from the Senate — who will sign off on the debt.

Republicans have said they'll sue over the borrowing. They argue it violates the state constitution because voters didn't sign off on it — as required. Democrats point to wording that permits borrowing without voter approval in times of emergency.

The GOP also said it's not yet clear that the money is needed, and that the state's taxpayers cannot afford more debt.

Murphy said Wednesday he hasn't heard counter proposals from opponents of the borrowing.

Opponents have called generally for the state to rein in spending.

