New Jersey Giving Away Free Narcan Doses to Stem Deadly Overdoses

New Jersey residents will be able to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone for free over the next three days

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey residents will be able to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone beginning Thursday.

The drug, commonly known as Narcan, will be free to residents Thursday through Saturday at more than 300 pharmacies across the state, Human Service Commissioner Carole Johnson said Wednesday.

The state has a list of participating pharmacies online.

This is the second straight year that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has hosted a naloxone giveaway.

Last year's event was just one day, instead of three this year. The number of participating pharmacies also nearly doubled from about 170 to 320 this year.

Each naloxone pack has two doses. Residents are limited to one pack, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Overdose deaths in New Jersey through July 31 stand at 1,834, according to the data from the state attorney general's office. That's compared with 1,633 through July 31 last year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

