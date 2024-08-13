Montgomery County to install free period product dispensers in all county-owned facilities

Montgomery County is installing free feminine product dispensers in bathrooms at all county-owned facilities.

You will be able to find these dispensers in courthouses, health and human services buildings, historic sites and county parks.

County officials said this initiative will widen access to menstrual products and alleviate so-called "period poverty," when people are unable to afford or get access to tampons and pads.

“For those who have to make tough decisions about paying bills, buying food, or looking after their health, period products often end up at the bottom of the list, even though they are essential items,” Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Jamila H. Winder said in a news release. “Stocking bathrooms in county buildings helps alleviate period poverty and ensures that our most vulnerable residents, including those with limited incomes and unstable housing, feel cared for.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials add that some Montgomery County buildings already provided menstrual products free of charge but they will ensure that all county-owned properties are regularly stocked.

For a complete list of county-owned and operated buildings, visit montgomerycountypa.gov/Facilities.