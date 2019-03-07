How to view: To learn more about understanding your allergy symptoms register to watch this free Healthy You webinar, click here.

Watch it live or on demand. Can't make it at 1 p.m.? We've got you covered! This webinar will be available to view on demand whenever you want!

Staying healthy starts with you, but sometimes you need a partner to keep you on track. Shoprite and Zyrtec welcome you to this edition of NBC10's Healthy You. Preparing for Allergy Season.

Join Shoprite Pharmacist Sandy Kosmaczwesk on September 30 at 1 p.m. when NBC10.com host a free healthy you webinar. Sign on and learn even more about understanding and treating your allergy symptoms.

Featured Experts:

Dr. Sandy Kosmaczewski

Pharmacist

Since 2016, Dr. Kosmaczewski spearheaded a flu vaccine program throughout local schools in Gloucester County, immunizing over 3,000 teachers and administrators. She also works closely with local senior communities in preventing possible medication interactions and promoting medication adherence.

In her spare time, she enjoys CrossFit, spending time with family and friends and traveling. Sandy and her husband, Tim, have two daughters and reside in southern NJ.

How to view: To learn more about understanding your allergy symptoms register to watch this free Healthy You webinar, click here.