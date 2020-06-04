Teeth cleanings can resume in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health on Wednesday, cleared the way for dentists to resume non-emergency routine dental care and cleanings, and asked them to follow federal guidelines.

Today we released an update to the dental health care guidance as part of the commonwealth’s phased #COVID19 reopening plan. This guidance allows dental health care providers the ability to safely provide oral healthcare, including routine cleanings.

ℹ️ https://t.co/EphOTLfglJ pic.twitter.com/Vm55CXArFp — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 3, 2020

Until Wednesday, the department had only cleared dentists to resume some elective dental procedures.

Dental providers must use personal protective equipment, all patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained while inside the dentists' offices.

“Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral health care,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”