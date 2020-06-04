Pennsylvania

Pa. Clears Path for Dental Cleanings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dentists can resume teeth cleanings and other dental procedures in Pennsylvania with coronavirus-related measures in place

Teeth cleanings can resume in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health on Wednesday, cleared the way for dentists to resume non-emergency routine dental care and cleanings, and asked them to follow federal guidelines.

Until Wednesday, the department had only cleared dentists to resume some elective dental procedures.

Dental providers must use personal protective equipment, all patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained while inside the dentists' offices.

“Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral health care,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”

