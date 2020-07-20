Tenet

Christopher Nolan's ‘Tenet' Delayed Indefinitely by Virus

The surge of the virus across much of the U.S. has upended the industry's aims for even a late-August return to theaters

By Jake Coyle

Christopher Nolan's “Tenet,” which had hoped to herald Hollywood's return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. said Monday that “Tenet” will not make its August 12 release date. And unlike previous delays, the studio this time didn't announce a new target for the release of Nolan's much-anticipated $200 million thriller.

“Tenet” had already shifted from July 17, then July 31 and then Aug. 12. Nolan, a staunch advocate for the big-screen experience, has strenuously hoped that “Tenet” could lead the resumption of nationwide and global moviegoing.

But the surge of the virus across much of the U.S. has upended the industry's aims for even a late-August return. Other films have planned their releases partially around the launch of “Tenet."

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will soon share a new “2020 release date” for “Tenet." It may be a much different rollout, with the film opening in staggered international release.

"We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” said Emmerich.

