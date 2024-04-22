With Pennsylvania’s presidential and state primaries set to take place on Tuesday, April 23, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other city law enforcement leaders announced the activation of the Election Task Force.

The group will work on election day to “safeguard the voting rights of Philadelphia residents,” according to a press release from the DA’s Office.

Krasner revealed more details on the task force as well as information for voters during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Managing Director Adam Thiel, City Commissioner Chair Omar Sabir and other officials also attended.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.