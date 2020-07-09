NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the region's push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is extending his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through Aug. 31, his press office announced Thursday.

The executive order ensures people are not evicted or foreclosed upon if they have not been able to make payments and have not received aid from state or federal relief programs.

“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said in a statement. “It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and wellbeing.”

The moratorium, first enacted in March in order to protect people after massive job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, was originally set to expire on Friday, July 10.

That expiration had left many families and community groups worried about the potential for mass evictions, and 55 such groups sent a letter to Wolf warning as much on Wednesday.

Patty Torres, organizing director for Make the Road Pennsylvania, which advocates for Latinos and signed on to the letter, said the eviction moratorium comes as a "big relief for families," even though Aug. 31 could present another troublesome deadline.

“It’s great that [the moratorium] was extended a day before it expired, but we need to continue to work to protect families during this pandemic," she said.

People can apply for rent and mortgage relief through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. To receive assistance from the PHFA, lenders and property owners must agree to not pursue foreclosures or evictions.