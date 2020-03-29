Up to 700 Volunteers Needed at Alternative Care Site at Glen Mills

Up to 700 volunteers are needed for the alternative care site at the Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County to treat non-coronavirus patients.

The site, which is being set up by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, National Guard and the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services, will serve as a 250-bed federal medical station to house patients who are not infected with the novel coronavirus and are not in need of critical care, as a way to free up hospital beds.

Since hospitals are still the best option, the Glen Mills station would only be used as a last resort to treat coronavirus patients, according to Delaware County Department of Emergency Services Director Timothy Boyce.

“There is a critical need for volunteers to serve their community as we face this pandemic together,” Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek said. “We are fortunate to have a safe location for our family members, friends and neighbors to go, where they can receive medical care in the event that our hospitals become over-run with COVID-19 emergencies. There has been a great deal of collaboration to bring this facility to Delaware County and now we are leaning on our community to come together and volunteer.”

Organizers are looking for the following volunteers:

Active and retired medical and healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and veterinarians

Medical and nursing students

Behavioral Health professionals

Support, Administrative and Logistic Staff

Citizen Corps of Delaware County

Those who are interested in volunteering can register on the Delaware County Citizen Corps website.