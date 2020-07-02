Travelers From at Least 15 States Should Quarantine After Arriving in Pa. and NJ

Looking for information about New Jersey and New York's quarantine list, which -- unlike Pennsylvania's -- includes Delaware? Click here.

As the holiday weekend approaches, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey announced that travelers coming from selected states with high COVID-19 numbers should quarantine for two weeks.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Pennsylvanians who travel to the following 15 states will need to quarantine for 14 days upon their return, as would visitors from these states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The list comes the same day Pennsylvania announced the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since May and a day after Governor Wolf ordered all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask when outside their home with a few noted exceptions.

“Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask,” Pennsylvania Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

Governor Phil Murphy also announced that anyone entering New Jersey from the following 16 states -- New Jersey added Iowa -- will need to quarantine for 14 days: