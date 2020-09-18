Coronavirus Pandemic

State Board of Education OKs Fall High School Sports in Delaware

Only three traditional public high schools and one vocational school are currently doing any form of in-person learning

After weeks of back and forth, the Delaware State Board of Education gave the green light on a plan to allow high school sports to take place in the fall, though not all schools might participate.

Thursday night’s 4-3 vote followed a reversal from the Delaware Interscholastic Athletics Association, which had initially decided to delay fall sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but which later opted to go ahead with sports in the fall anyway.

Practices for high school sports are now slated to begin Sept. 28, but only one school district had opted to adopt the DIAA plan as of Thursday, WDEL reported.

Additionally, only three traditional public high schools and one vocational school are currently doing any form of in-person learning, further throwing into question the logistics of carrying out a fall sports season.

