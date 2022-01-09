33 More Philadelphia Schools to Go Virtual This Week

The Philadelphia School District announced that 33 more schools will transition to virtual learning this week amid continued staffing issues caused by Omicron-related spike in COVID-19 cases. Those schools are in addition to 46 district-operated schools and nine Opportunity Network schools that were announced on Friday.

“It’s important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning,” Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. “They are the safe havens our young people rely on for emotional support from a caring educator, for reliable daily meals to nourish their growing bodies, for the support services that are vital to their health and healing, and for the sense of community and connectedness that comes with being together in person with their friends. We will continue to keep as many of our school buildings open as consistently as possible as long as we are confident we can do so safely.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The full list of schools that will shift to 100% virtual learning starting Monday can be found here.

Principals will communicate directly with students and families in regards to instructions for virtual learning. Staff at the schools are still expected to report to work in person unless they are self-isolating or quarantine due to COVID testing or exposure or have an approved leave.

Also, starting Tuesday, the number of “Grab-and-Go” meal sites will expand from 12 to 24. Students who are temporarily learning virtually or quarantine at home will be available to pick up the meals this week from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. More details can be found here.