Philly Rolls Back Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Fall

Philadelphia's health department announced several changes to the city's coronavirus restrictions Friday, potentially allowing fans at outdoor events and creating a path to fans in the stands for the Phillies' home opener.

As of March 1, the city will follow Pennsylvania's limits on events including 2500 people at outdoor sporting events at the largest stadiums and 500 at indoor sporting events, a number that includes staff and the players and may not allow for fans.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he still needs to have conversations with the city's professional sports teams.

Other changes to restrictions will allow for more customers in stores, reopening senior centers, larger parties at outdoor restaurant tables.

Retail stores were previously limited to 10 customers per 1000 square feet. Now, they can allow up to 20 customers per 1000 square feet.

Senior centers can also reopen, but KN95 masks or double masks are required.

Restaurants' capacity for indoor dining will remain at 25%, or 50% with proper ventilation. But outdoor seating can now be for up to 6 people instead of the prior limit of 4 people, and there will no longer be a requirement that diners are from the same household.

And movie theaters can now serve food again, but groups must be no larger than 4 people.

Indoor catered events are still prohibited. Farley said those present high risk of spreading the virus, as people tend to mingle while eating and drinking, and thus not wearing masks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.