New Jersey

NJ Casinos to Reopen, Indoor Dining to Resume in July With Restrictions in Place

Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey restaurants will be limited at 25% capacity when they reopen from mandated coronavirus closures in time for the July 4th holiday

By Dan Stamm

What to Know

  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity. 
  • The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened. 
  • In a Twitter post, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity.

Months after being shuttered due to the novel coronavirus, New Jersey’s casinos are going to be allowed to welcome back patrons, but in a limited fashion aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19. New Jersey's restaurants will also be permitted to serve guests indoors again.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Monday that Atlantic City’s casinos and indoor dining throughout the Garden State can resume at 25% capacity on Thursday, July 2.

Additional health and social-distancing guidelines are expected to be revealed in the coming days, Murphy said.

Outdoor dining has been in place for the past week in New Jersey, but wasn't possible for all eateries. Now restaurants without outdoor space appear to be able to reopen with limited seating.

Atlantic City's gaming halls will have some competition from at least one Philadelphia area casino when the reopen. On Monday, Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania announced it would reopen on June 29.

Murphy has slowly allowed for the reopening of parts of New Jersey's economy as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased over several weeks. The virus does, however, continue to spread more than three months after it first was confirmed in New Jersey.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had more than 169,000 coronavirus cases and 12,870 people had died from COVID-19 complications.

On Monday, New Jersey pools, barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors and more businesses reopened with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

This story is developing and will be updated.

