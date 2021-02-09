Pennsylvania Unveils Web Form to Register, Get Notified About Coronavirus Vaccine

Pennsylvania has unveiled a new tool that allows any person to sign up to get alerted when they are able to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The “Your Turn” website is designed to allow any resident to enter their contact information such as their name, address and type of residence (nursing home, apartment, house) in order to determine a profile and keep that information stored to alert them when they might be eligible for a vaccine.

“When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution," Acting Secretary of Health, Alison Beam said in a statement.

If a person who is 65 or older uses the tool, they will be directed to make an appointment at a vaccination center in the state. But if the person signing up is unqualified, they can provide their information to be alerted when they might be able to receive it.

Currently, the following groups of people are able to receive the vaccine in Pennsylvania:

Health care personnel

Long-term care/nursing home residents

First responders

People ages 65 and older

People ages 16-64 with high risk conditions

Learn more about other categories here

To learn more about where you land in the current phase or when you should be able to get vaccinated, visit the official site of the state of Pennsylvania here.