Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Philadelphia

Philly’s Annual Odunde Festival Canceled in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Odunde street festival has been canceled due to concerns over large-scale gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia’s Odunde Festival has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual African American cultural street festival has taken place the second Sunday in June along South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue since the mid-1970s, but won’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting statewide social-distancing directives, festival organizers said Tuesday.

The 2020 free festival was supposed to take place on June 14, drawing thousands of people from around the region and nationally-known performers. Organizers decided to cancel with public safety in mind.

“The health and well-being of our festival attendees, vendors and performers is paramount,” Odunde board president and CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West said. “We are excited to see you next year – Sunday, June 13, 2021.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

New Jersey 49 mins ago

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Next Moves as NJ’s Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps by 402

nursing home 21 hours ago

60% of Residents at Delco Nursing Home Test Positive for Coronavirus, 28 People Dead

Odunde organizers encouraged people to continue to interact with the cultural organization’s year-round Odunde 365 programming and I am B.U.M.I. children program.

Entering Tuesday, Philadelphia had reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 500 deaths.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacoronavirusodundeodunde festivalstreet festival
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us