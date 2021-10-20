Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus vaccine

NJ to Require State Contractors to Get COVID Vaccines or Face Testing

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered that all new state contracts include language requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing.

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, said the order will be prospective and affect only new contracts, extensions or renewals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He said he couldn't specify how many state contractors would be affected but estimated it would be in the “hundreds or thousands.”

“We must ensure that everyone providing service to the people of New Jersey – whether they are direct or contracted employees – is being held to the same public health and safety standards,” Murphy said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

College Football 4 hours ago

Nick Rolovich to Sue Washington State Over Recent Firing

coronavirus 8 hours ago

White House Details Plans to Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11

The order mirrors other executive orders Murphy's signed requiring shots or tests for state workers and school employees.

The requirement comes just days after a deadline for school and state workers to be vaccinated or undergo coronavirus testing kicked in, but Murphy said he didn't have details about how many chose which option.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineNew JerseycoronavirusPhil Murphyvaccine mandate
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us