NJ Gov. Murphy Teases ‘Major' COVID-19 Reopening Announcement

COVID-19 restrictions in New Jersey are expected to be changing.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday teased on Twitter "a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts" at his Monday afternoon coronavirus news briefing. The weekend tweet came after he said at a news briefing last week that more reopening guidance was near.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward.



Tune in:

☑️https://t.co/rIPsZH75Wv

☑️https://t.co/Io34K1tE2G

☑️https://t.co/0bGyMWIgDz pic.twitter.com/PTCQsbkTPV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2021

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, has yet to reveal exactly what he will announce at the 1 p.m. news briefing, which can watch live on this page.

New Jersey has yet to enter "Stage Three" of its reopening plan that includes "higher-contact activities" restarting "with significant safeguarding."

Expanded dining, limited entertainment, expanded personal care and bar service with limited capacity are among the activities the state lists in "Stage Three."

Murphy said that the state is moving forward "as our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues."

Nearly 6.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out in New Jersey, according to state metrics. Nearly 2.8 million people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Murphy has targeted getting 70% of the state’s adult population, or 4.7 million people, vaccinated by the end of June.

The virus is still spreading in the Garden State. To date, nearly 875,000 PCR test confirmed CVOID-19 cases have been reported in New Jersey and at least 22,769 people are confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related complications. But, in recent weeks, daily case counts have not been surging.

This story is developing and will be updated.