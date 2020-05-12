NJ Gov. Murphy Aims for 20,000 Coronavirus Tests a Day, Community Contact Tracing Plan

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pushing for tens of thousands of daily COVID-19 tests a day by month's end. He is also laying out his contact tracing.

The hard-hit state must double its testing capacity and install a robust contact-tracing program before it can begin reopening from a nearly two-month-old stay-at-home order, the first-term Democrat has said.

Murphy said that New Jersey should be capable of testing 20,000 people a day by the end of May and 25,000 daily by the end of June.

Part of the testing plan is to test all residents and staff at hard-hit long-term care facilities by May 26. Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities.

Murphy is directing about $6 million in federal funding to Rutgers University so it can ramp up its COVID-19 test production.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey reported nearly 141,000 positive cases and at least 9,508 deaths from COVID-19 complications. About 200 new deaths were reported since Monday.

Murphy is also trying to centralize contact tracing by asking for the public's help.

"We’re going to need to build our Community Contact Tracing Corps – an entire community of contact tracers to help those already on the ground," Murphy said.

He asked people interested in becoming tracers to sign up online. Paid and volunteer positions are available.

"Until there’s a proven vaccine, our best chance at catching and containing COVID-19 is through testing and contact tracing," Murphy said.

Hospitalizations, Cases Dropping but Not All Is Well

Positive trends are beginning to emerge in the data the state health department collects, including falling hospitalization rates, according to Murphy.

Murphy shared data Tuesday that showed decreases in many metrics.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen the trendlines that we’ve needed to see.



The multiple stresses on our hospitals have been consistently – and in some cases dramatically – lessening. pic.twitter.com/w3KMwonWQz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 12, 2020

Murphy is not ready to do a victory lap as thousands remained hospitalized and deaths continue to mount daily. Murphy noted that per 100,000 people, New Jersey leads the nations in hospitalizations, deaths and cases.

"We can make a strong case that no state is currently as impacted as ours," Murphy said. "There are still thousands in our hospitals. More will die. We know this. We cannot forget this."

Murphy unveiled a six-part "The Road Back" plan aimed at reopening last month. The steps start with sustaining downward trends, followed by increased testing and contact tracing. He also said he wants to be sure people have safe places to isolate themselves if needed, followed by “responsibly” restarting the economy and making sure the state can handle a potential resurgence.

On Tuesday, Murphy said: "Getting on the Road Back begins by reaching benchmarks and data milestones."

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.