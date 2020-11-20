WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Surge Ahead of Weekend

New Jersey is dealing with a record-breaking surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at rates not seen in months as it enters the last weekend before Thanksgiving.

Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are addressing the spread of COVID-19 at a noon Friday news briefing you can watch live on this page.

As of Friday, New Jersey was approaching 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with tens of thousands of cases reported in just the past couple weeks.

More than 2,500 people were hospitalized in New Jersey with 452 people in the intensive care units and 233 on ventilators as of Thursday. As of late September, less than 500 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in New Jersey.

"These is no way to sugar coat any of these numbers," Murphy said earlier this week. "We must reverse these numbers."

The recent surge of cases has caused Newark's mayor to put in a curfew on nighttime activities, but Murphy has yet to announce sweeping statewide restrictions outside of a late-night indoor dining ban and indoor gathering capacity limits that went into effect earlier this week.

The state is urging people not to have large indoor Thanksgiving meals.

At least 14,877 people with coronavirus have died in New Jersey, with dozens reported in recent days.