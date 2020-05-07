WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus as NJ Jobless Claims Break 1M

What to Know More than 1 million New Jerseyans have filed for jobless benefits since the start of the deadly coronavirus outbreak and social-distancing measures were put into place in March.

New Jersey has reported the second most COVID-19 cases with at least 133,635 confirmed cases and at least 8,801 deaths as of Thursday.

New Jersey has launched a jobs portal on its website.

New Jersey is dealing with an unprecedented unemployment crisis as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread in the Garden State, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

More than 1 million New Jersey residents have filed for jobless benefits and the state has paid out about $2 billion since the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, state labor officials announced Thursday.

"This is an unemployment crisis unlike that we have ever seen before," Murphy said at his Thursday news briefing.

The state Labor and Workforce Development Department said the number of claims is “by far the most ever recorded” over a similar time frame. The week ending May 2 saw 88,000 new claims, up from 72,000 the week before.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement that the 1 million claim milestone was “staggering” and that they never thought they’d reach such a figure in so short a time.

Murphy acknowledged that some are "frustrated" by the situation and that everyone would need to get through it together.

In response to the jobs situation, New Jersey has launched a "work" website where people can get their questions answered about benefits and connected with a job portal, Murphy said.

More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Reported

New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by COVID-19. There were nearly 134,000 cases and at least 8,801 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Murphy noted that while the state reported nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases, the spread of the virus is continuing to trend down.

