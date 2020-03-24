What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is putting nearly $1 billion in reserve to get ready for a huge drop in tax revenue from the hit to the economy from the novel coronavirus.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement that $900 billion in appropriations are being placed into reserve.

The spread of the deadly virus continues in New Jersey as more testing is done.

As New Jersey continues to aggressively test people for the new coronavirus, the state continues to see an uptick of the deadly infection.

More than 800 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Jersey Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to at least 3,675. Another 17 people died, bringing the death total from COVID-19 to 44.

New Jersey is making sure the state can withstand the economic impact of nonessential business closures and a statewide state-at-home order.

Watch Live: Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials are expected to update the state's COVID-19 response at a 2 p.m. Tuesday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

“The State expects precipitous declines in revenues in Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021,” she said.

Murphy confirmed the financial move on Tuesday.

It's unclear exactly what the frozen funds will mean for residents. The list of frozen spending includes money for homestead property tax rebates, as well funds for the Motor Vehicle Commission and aid programs to towns and cities.

The news comes as the state weathers the closure of nonessential businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and with a June 30 budget deadline on the horizon.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

A look at other developments:

New Fund

First lady Tammy Murphy on Tuesday unveiled the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund with a video featuring some of the state's biggest celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Bon Jovi.

She said in an emailed statement that all the fund's money would go toward fighting medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on the state's most vulnerable. She said administrative costs would be covered by grants.

Jersey Shore Beach Closes

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz instructed town officials to close beaches to better adhere to the governor's weekend order for the state's nonessential businesses to close for gatherings to cease.

The mayor also told people with vacation homes in the Ocean County town to stay away, according to NJ.com.

Testing Centers Tested

Monday was the first day a federally operated testing center in Monmouth County opened, joining a similar drive-thru facility in hard-hit Bergen County.

According to the state Health Department, there are also testing centers at Kean University for Union County residents only and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus for Hudson County residents only.

Other counties are considering opening their own drive-thru testing sites. Camden County said it hoped to open a center soon in southern New Jersey.