Get a Haircut, Take a Dip: NJ Reopens Barbershops, Salons and Pools Amid Coronavirus

Screenings, masks, appointments, capacity limits and social-distancing are just some of the guidance New Jersey salon, barbershop, tattoo parlor operators and others must adhere to as they reopen Monday.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released guidance last week for reopening of personal care businesses after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. An executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy allowed the personal care facilities to reopen.

Customers could see a different configuration at their favorite hair place, nail salon, electrology office, spa, tattoo parlor or tanning salon when they return for a post-quarantine treatment.

"As personal care services resume, it’s important that businesses and professionals offering these services — as well as their clients — take precautions to diminish the risk of infection," Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said last week.

Hairstyling, cosmetology, massage and bodywork facilities must screen customers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, must do business by appointment only, limit people within a facility, space out appointments, remove magazines, etc. and make other changes to operate, the AG’s office said.

"Taking steps to reconfigure the space within the business to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between individuals wherever possible and implementing adaptations to the space with physical barriers, signs, tape or floor markers to facilitate social distancing," the AG's guidelines said.

Enhanced cleaning procedures must also be done as part of the safeguards. Facilities might also be asked to assist with contact tracing.

On Monday, outdoor swim clubs and pools can reopen. Social-distancing guidelines will be in place and pools must limit capacity on the grounds to 50%. Equipment like kickboards can't be shared.

Also Monday, more organized sports may resume.

Murphy has announced the phased reopening of businesses as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have slowed down over the past several weeks.

Also on Monday, the restriction on outdoor gatherings was set to increase to 250 people.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had more than 169,000 coronavirus cases and 12,870 people had died from COVID-19 complications.

The daily cases and deaths are far less than when hard-hit New Jersey hit its peak several weeks ago. On Tuesday, Murphy noted that the state continues to see statewide declines in hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators.

“It is a beautiful day in New Jersey, but for some families – those in mourning and those fearful for a loved on in the hospital – it is dark and foreboding,” Murphy said.

The first-term Democrat said that proper social-distancing measures and mask wearing can continue to drive down the spread of the virus. He said that only with a continued slowing of the spread of COVID-19 can New Jersey enter Stage 3 on its road to economic recovery.

“Let’s take our responsibility to our families and to our neighbors and to our communities seriously."