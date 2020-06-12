NJ Releasing Guidelines for How Salons, Barbers, Tattoo Parlors and More Can Reopen

New Jersey personal care businesses will be reopening in less than two weeks with safety measures in place aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new COVID-19 guidelines being released Friday by Gov. Phi Murphy cover beauty salons, barbershops, day spas, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and more.

Today we'll release #COVID19 guidance for personal care businesses – which may reopen on 6/22:

✂️Beauty salons

💈Barber shops

💄Cosmetology shops

🧼Day & medical spas

⚡Electrology facilities

👩🏿‍Hair braiding shops

💆‍♀️Massage parlors

💅Nail salons

💡Tanning salons

🦋Tattoo parlors pic.twitter.com/WgbvXl5zUN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 12, 2020

The first-term Democrat said that hygiene, temperature checks, appointment-only visits, face masks for everyone (unless a client is getting a service the requires it to be removed), spacing people out at least 6 feet and other measures will need to be in place for the personal care businesses to reopen. He said the guidelines laid out from his order will be comprehensive, but shouldn't be a big surprise for people.

On Friday, Murphy also said that libraries can begin curbside pickup on Monday. The buildings, however, will remain closed.

He also said that the Department of Education is releasing guidance on how summer schools can be held starting July 6. It will be up to school districts to decide on how to best serve students.

The Department of Health will also release organized sports guidance this weekend.

Murphy said Friday that his administration is working with casinos, workers and others at laying out a reopening plan for Atlantic City's gaming halls. But, he gave no date on when casinos would reopen.

After being hard hit in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, New Jersey has seen hospitalizations and cases slow, leading Murphy to set up Stage 2 of his “Road Back” plan, which begins Monday. Outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail will resume Monday with restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus in place.

As of Friday, just six people were being treated in the state's field hospitals and less than 1,500 COVID-19 patients were in all hospitals. In April, more than 7,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Murphy noted that despite fewer hospitalizations allowing for the next stage of reopening, the deadly toll of coronavirus is still being felt.

"We still must be vigilant, and we still must keep social distancing our top priority," he said.

As of Friday, more than 166,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19. At least 12,489 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. Forty-eight new deaths were announced Friday.

More than 1 million coronavirus tests have been administered in New Jersey in just over 100 days.

NJ Will Sue Asbury Park Over Indoor Dining Ban, Murphy Says

The state of New Jersey will sue a shore town that has defied an executive order by authorizing indoor dining to begin on Monday.

Murphy began his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday by saying his administration had spoken with officials in Asbury Park but hadn’t resolved the issue.

As part of the second phase of the state's efforts to reopen its economy, Murphy has authorized outdoor dining and non-essential retail to resume on Monday. Asbury Park’s city council on Wednesday night approved a resolution permitting restaurants to host diners indoors on Monday, with some restrictions, in defiance of Murphy's executive order.

“We have one set of rules and they are based on one principle, and that is ensuring public health," Murphy said. "The attorney general will be bringing a lawsuit as we speak against Asbury Park to enforce our order.”

Asbury Park’s resolution would permit restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor said in an email Friday that he couldn't comment because he had not seen the lawsuit.

Murphy has not indicated when restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor seating, aside from saying he hoped it would be “sooner rather than later.”