More Than 2,500 New COVID-19 Infections Reported in Pa. as Cases Surge

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 2,500 people in Pennsylvania tested positive for coronavirus Friday as cases continue to skyrocket across the state and country once again.

The 2,510 additional infections bring the statewide total to at least 208,027, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Saturday. There are also now at least 8,812 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

“Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic,” the department warned.

COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania had decreased since the first big wave in March and April, but all across the United States infections and deaths are beginning to tick up again. On Friday, the country set a new record for daily infections with more than 98,000 new cases.

