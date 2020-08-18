Masks, Virtual Resources and Other Things to Get You Through the 2020-2021 School Year

Many schools across the country have opted for part-time or fully remote instruction to curb the spread of coronavirus.

If the thought of homeschooling your children leaves you feeling overwhelmed, read our guide for product suggestions to help you get set up and dozens of educational resources to get you going.

If your child is attending school in-person, they're going to need some face masks. Below you'll find masks for children that have been tried and tested by our editor. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC. Here's more info on furniture and other resources.

Desks, Chairs & Other Homeschool Furniture

Step2 Deluxe Art Master Desk Kids Art Table with Storage and Chair $87.04 - Good for little kids 3 and up.

IKEA Children's Table & 2 Chairs $29.99 - Great basic kids table for toddlers and small children. Easy to wipe clean

Flash Furniture Contemporary Design Plastic Stack Chair $55.68 - $84.99 - If you have multiple kids, these chairs stack up to 5 chairs high. Great for a teen study area

Nugget $229 - This "play couch" is made up of just four foam pieces but parents and kids rave about the nugget for imaginative play. The company also says it can be used as an occupational therapy tool and is good for developing gross motor skills. Follow their social media for information on re-stocks. They sell out quickly!

IKEA Easel $19.99 - This easel has a whiteboard on one side and chalkboard on the other. You can also use IKEA's MÅLA drawing paper with it and it folds flat for easy storage.

Study Desk With Chair $219.99 - This white desk by KidCraft is ideal for young students to do their homework. It comes equipped with a bulletin board on the hutch for displaying projects and notes and it has two cabinets and a pencil drawer for lots of storage.

USB Wall Desk $249 - For older kids that are mostly just working from a laptop, this space-conscious desk from Pottery Barn Teen is compact and functional. It can be mounted to the wall at whatever height you need and has a hole for cords and built-in USB ports to charge all their devices.

Educational Resources

EPIC Family Support Line - The organization Every Person Influences Children has launched a family support line for parents to use while home with their children during quarantine. You can call 716-332-4111 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday for help managing stress, establishing homeschool routines, positive discipline strategies and any other issues that may arise.

Outschool is offering free live online courses for K-12 public school families affected by closures. If your child's school is unable to provide full-time remote schooling, Outschool can serve as a temporary replacement. Due to demand and the fact that the program is intended for families in need, there's a $200 limit of free classes per family. The regular fee will apply thereafter.

Scholastic has a dedicated website called Learn at Home for Families. For $5.99 a month, you'll receive readymade lessons and fun educational activities for your 4-10 year olds. If you have multiple kids, you only need one subscription for the whole family.

Google has curated a selection of educational apps and games for kids so that you can feel good about letting them have some iPad time.

First Book has free reading guides centered around "essential themes" like Healthy Feelings and Relationships, and Early Literacy Development. They also have a free printable Diversity in STEM calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

Beanstalk has live, on-demand interactive classes for kids to do at home. The monthly membership fee is $9.95 or $95 for the year. If you need financial support, you can apply for the Magic Beans program.

Hand2Mind has introduced teach@home where you can find free daily lessons and activities for K-5 students created and delivered by teachers. Grade-specific weekly schedules are provided along with daily video lessons and worksheets for Math and Literacy.

ProdigyGame has free educational content to make learning math engaging and fun. You can get a 1-on-1 math tutor for your child if they're in 1st through 8th grade for a fee.

Bright Horizons, a company with childcare centers nationwide, has launched World at Home, a "one-stop resource for at-home learning." You can log on each week for new videos and activities on yoga & mindfulness, STEM learning, language works, storytime, cooking, and more.

EncantosBrands, the maker of the popular bilingual YouTube series, "Canticos" has a learning hub filled with free printable worksheets about art, literacy, math, social-emotional learning and other projects.

EdHelper.com has free daily learning resources for a variety of ages. You can print off worksheets for everything from practicing cursive handwriting to learning about the coronavirus.

Learning Resources offers free educational activities split by age group. You can find things like flashcards, science adventures, math games and more.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has free learning activities, lessons, downloadables, and videos for kids in Grades K–12.

Seussvile has activities, crafts, and printables for parents of small children that's all about "playful learning."

Dictionary.com has a Learning at Home Center to help kids from preschool through high school learn through games and vocabulary activities.

Highlights has fun arts and crafts you can do with your kids like a DIY supply caddy and spaceship bookmarks.

National Geographic has launched NatGeo at Home, where you can find quizzes, videos, science experiments and simple day-to-day plans for your K-12 kids.

KiwiCo, a monthly subscription service for STEM toys, has at-home activities for ages 2 - 12+ Sample activities include kitchen science experiments, printable STEAM projects and weekly DIYs. You can also create your own at-home learning schedule here.

Homeschooling Materials

Masks