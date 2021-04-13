J&J Vaccine ‘Pause' Will Make Finding a Vaccine Even Harder in Pa., NJ

It hasn't been easy to get a vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania, which just expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over Tuesday.

Now, the federal government's decision to stop giving out Johnson & Johnson vaccines will make it even tougher.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Philadelphia and some suburban counties immediately halted giving out the one-shot vaccine as the rare reactions are investigated by the federal government. In New Jersey, health officials also decided to pause any use of the J&J vaccine.

If you have a vaccine scheduled for Tuesday or the rest of this week, be sure to contact the site to make sure it is open.

An email was sent out by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to "COVID Vaccine Providers" that said all J&J vaccines should be paused as the state's medical team could review the findings.

The FEMA-run site at Esperanza in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, which is aimed at serving the Hispanic community, closed Tuesday to regroup after the J&J pause.

This is already affecting some Vax sites in Philly.



The FEMA site at Esperanza HS is pausing operations today. That site served a primarily Hispanic community. https://t.co/LCEtMvpBHc — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) April 13, 2021

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health said it would follow the federal lead and stopping giving out doses of the J&J vaccine “until we receive further guidance.”

“Details on the specific changes to clinics will be forthcoming, but some clinics will be closed today and others will be switched to other types of vaccine, a PDPH spokesman said in a statement.

Philadelphia’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium had told NBC10 they would suspend use of the J&J vaccine at their clinics. They will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine.

In Bucks County, the Warwick Square vaccine site was closed Tuesday. It is the only county site that had the J&J vaccine. All other county mass vaccine sites will continue to give out doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S. to date.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.