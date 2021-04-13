U.S. Will Pause Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

What to Know The FDA and CDC will recommend the federal government and states immediately pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine

At least six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have had rare blood clotting complications after getting the shot; one died

The FDA will convene an advisory committee Wednesday to decide what to do next

The U.S. government will immediately stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at federal vaccination sites while experts review multiple adverse reactions to the shot.

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder and one died, the New York Times reported. The decision will only affect federally run sites, but states are expected to follow suit.

"Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted.

An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed.

The FDA also warned doctors that the particular reaction observed so far is treated differently than other types of blood clots, and that they should prepare accordingly.

The decision follows a move by multiple European countries to limit the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about blood clotting reactions to that drug as well.

