Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus

In Wake of Virus, New Jersey Orders Some County Inmates Released

Bloomberg

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 23: Guard towers loom over the wall of New Jersey State Prison on Friday December 23, 2005 in Trenton, New Jersey. The prison houses some of New Jersey’s Death Row inmates. New Jersey may pass a moratorium on the death penalty. (Photo by Curt Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Jersey's Supreme Court has ordered that some county jail inmates be released in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner signed an order late Sunday that allows inmates serving in county jails to be released this week. Prosecutors can file objections to the release of specific inmates, and have a judge hold a hearing.

Rabner's order came after the state public defender's office petitioned the court, arguing that keeping inmates detained posed a public health threat. Officials in Hudson County said Sunday that two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a modified lockdown of the facility.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Philadelphia Mar 22

Philly Orders People to Stay Home to Stop Coronavirus Spread

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Almost 1,000 More Coronavirus Cases in NJ; 27 People Have Died

The Supreme Court order allows inmates serving in county jails on municipal court convictions or as part of probationary sentences to be released this week.

Prosecutors can file objections to the release of specific inmates, and those who are released will have to abide by any restrictions as part of their probation. The order doesn't apply to inmates serving in state prison on more serious crimes.

Released inmates will have to serve out the remainder of their sentences when the public health emergency concludes, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.

Outstanding warrants for inmates currently serving in county jails will be suspended during the current health emergency, according to the order.

Inmates who have already tested positive for COVID-19 won't be released until a plan for isolation or mandatory self-quarantine is approved.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew Jerseycoronavirus outbreakCounty jail
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us