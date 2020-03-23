New Jersey’s cases of the novel coronavirus jumped drastically again on Monday as thousands in the Garden State deal with the viral infection.

The state announced another 935 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to at least 2,844. Seven more people have died, bringing that total to at 27.

UPDATE: We’ve received 935 new positive #COVID19 test results since yesterday, bringing our total to 2,844.



This increase is not a surprise – as we begin a more rigorous collection statewide, we’re getting a clearer and better sense of how far coronavirus has already spread. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 23, 2020

The Garden State has reported thousands of new cases of the novel coronavirus in a matter of days as they ramp up testing. Gov. Phil Murphy at a Monday news conference said the jump in positive cases isn't "surprising" as the state "aggressively" focuses on testing for people with symptoms like a fever and shortness of breath.

Murphy said 27 people had died in New Jersey of the virus. Health officials issued an urgent call for blood donation and said steps were being taken to increase hospital capacity.

Murphy said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday and asked for more medical equipment and financial support for the Garden State.

On Sunday, Murphy expressed anger at reports of people in New Jersey ignoring his stay-at-home order and warned “We're going to take action."

Saying he wanted “no gatherings of any kind," Murphy acknowledged the difficulty of enforcing such an order in every part of the state but said he wanted people to “stay home, period."

Murphy on Saturday ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the coronovirus.

Recognizing the economic impact of the closures, New Jersey has launched sites for those looking for work amid the outbreak to connect with businesses that are hiring.

NEW: Businesses across New Jersey are looking to hire THOUSANDS OF WORKERS, including those who lost their jobs or have had hours reduced as a result of #COVID19.



Looking for work? Visit: https://t.co/q50Z2LplfT

Looking to hire? Visit: https://t.co/HbfbmqcrOu pic.twitter.com/EqLrFx3hFF — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 23, 2020

"We're all in this together," Murphy said while urging social-distancing and hand washing.