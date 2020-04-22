Residents of north central and northwestern Pennsylvania are projected to be the first in the state to be released from Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, and many retail stores in those areas should be able to reopen under a statewide plan that was released Wednesday night.

Wolf wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions on May 8 in areas of Pennsylvania that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus.

His reopening plan sets a target of fewer than 50 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 residents for 14 days. Many counties in rural Pennsylvania have reported just a few cases total, though the hardest-hit counties have reported hundreds of virus cases per 100,000 residents.

Wolf broke down his reopening plan in three phases.

Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania.



We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open.



And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline.



There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green.

Wolf also announced construction will begin to resume, with limitations and social distancing, on May 1. The previous date was May 8.

The virus has infected more than 35,000 people in Pennsylvania and killed more than 1,600, but Wolf, a Democrat, says the state has made sufficient progress in its fight against COVID-19 to begin a gradual loosening of restrictions. Republicans are pressing for a more aggressive timetable.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

