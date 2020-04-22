Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf Unveils 3-Stage Plan to Slowly Reopen Pa. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wolf announced three stages to the reopening that are subject to change depending on the number of cases in the state.

By NBC10 Staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks after announcing the first two cases of COVID-19 in the state.
NBC10

Residents of north central and northwestern Pennsylvania are projected to be the first in the state to be released from Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, and many retail stores in those areas should be able to reopen under a statewide plan that was released Wednesday night.

Wolf wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions on May 8 in areas of Pennsylvania that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus.

His reopening plan sets a target of fewer than 50 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 residents for 14 days. Many counties in rural Pennsylvania have reported just a few cases total, though the hardest-hit counties have reported hundreds of virus cases per 100,000 residents.

Wolf broke down his reopening plan in three phases.

Wolf also announced construction will begin to resume, with limitations and social distancing, on May 1. The previous date was May 8.

The virus has infected more than 35,000 people in Pennsylvania and killed more than 1,600, but Wolf, a Democrat, says the state has made sufficient progress in its fight against COVID-19 to begin a gradual loosening of restrictions. Republicans are pressing for a more aggressive timetable.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Plasma 21 hours ago

Pa. Woman Becomes 1st American Red Cross Donor to Save 2 COVID-19 Patients

New Jersey Apr 14

‘Jersey 4 Jersey’: Bon Jovi, ‘The Boss’, Other Stars Holding Coronavirus Fundraiser

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolfupdatelivestream
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us