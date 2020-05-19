Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Cocktails to Go

Gov. Wolf Plans to Sign Cocktails-to-Go Bill

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day."

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Tom Wolf plans to sign a bill that would allow Pennsylvanians to pick up cocktails from certain bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327, a bill that would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

Cocktails to Go May 13

Pennsylvania Senate Approves Cocktails-to-Go Bill

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Real Estate Sales, Tours Can Resume in Pa., Even in ‘Red’ Counties

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day,” Chuck Moran, the Executive Director, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, wrote.This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf confirmed he planned on signing the bill.

"I do plan to sign it," Wolf said. "It was passed I think unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly. So I will sign it."

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have had a devastating economic impact on bars and restaurants across the region. 

This article tagged under:

Cocktails to GoPennsylvaniamixed drinkspick up
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us