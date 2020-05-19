Gov. Wolf Plans to Sign Cocktails-to-Go Bill

Governor Tom Wolf plans to sign a bill that would allow Pennsylvanians to pick up cocktails from certain bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327, a bill that would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day,” Chuck Moran, the Executive Director, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, wrote. “This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf confirmed he planned on signing the bill.

"I do plan to sign it," Wolf said. "It was passed I think unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly. So I will sign it."

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have had a devastating economic impact on bars and restaurants across the region.