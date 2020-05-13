Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania Senate Approves Cocktails-to-Go Bill

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day."

By David Chang

GettyImages-686384308 cocktail generic
Getty Images

Pennsylvanians are one step closer to being able to pick up cocktails from certain bars and restaurants, at least temporarily. 

Wednesday afternoon,  the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327, a bill that would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day,” Chuck Moran, the Executive Director, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, wrote.This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.”

The bill is now awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Wolf intends to sign it. 

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have had a devastating economic impact on bars and restaurants across the region. 

“Business owners have been deprived of their operations and income, and are facing permanent closure, while many employees have lost their jobs,” Moran wrote. 

“We urge Governor Wolf to sign this bill as quickly as possible so that our Members can soon offer mixed liquor and spirits drinks to go.” 

